$0.55 EPS Expected for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.63. Suncor Energy posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. CIBC set a $53.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,129. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $36.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.321 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SU. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,009,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,402,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616,590 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2,637.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,430,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268,614 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 330.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,664,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,647 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,789,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,822,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $448,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,600 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

