$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. Cadence Design Systems reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cadence Design Systems.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $580.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.41 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.19. 494,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,215. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $39.87 and a 1-year high of $77.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 4,766 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $325,279.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 243,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,637,439. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $2,720,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,207,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,936 shares of company stock worth $10,977,904 in the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 29.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 109.2% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

