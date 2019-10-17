-$0.14 EPS Expected for Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Cytosorbents posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cytosorbents.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 72.43% and a negative return on equity of 105.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

In related news, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch purchased 6,500 shares of Cytosorbents stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $31,395.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 15.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cytosorbents by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 354,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cytosorbents by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,375,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cytosorbents by 31.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cytosorbents by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,008,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 21,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.29% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytosorbents (CTSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.