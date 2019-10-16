Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 835,500 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the August 30th total of 748,300 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 243,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 24.44% and a negative net margin of 102.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZYME shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zymeworks from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $22.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

