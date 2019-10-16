Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Gap Down to $46.39

Shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.67, but opened at $46.39. Zscaler shares last traded at $45.65, with a volume of 2,636,313 shares.

ZS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $86.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.15 million. Analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $46,800.00. Also, insider Manoj Apte sold 95,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $8,112,641.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,561 shares of company stock worth $13,965,018. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

