ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ZIXI. BidaskClub lowered shares of ZIX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ZIX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Get ZIX alerts:

NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36. ZIX has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). ZIX had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 162.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the first quarter valued at about $665,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ZIX by 10.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,149 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in ZIX in the second quarter valued at about $2,444,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in ZIX in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIX in the second quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.