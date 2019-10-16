ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,090,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the August 30th total of 46,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.3 days. Approximately 31.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ZIOP opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $707.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.65. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 20,325.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 17,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

