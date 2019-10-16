Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Holdings Cut by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 98.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 176,750 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,725.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146,991 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,079,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,085 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,863,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $454,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,589 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 910,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,159,000 after purchasing an additional 571,866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,217,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $143,362,000 after purchasing an additional 535,814 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 32,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Didier Deltort sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $50,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,264.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,391 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,274 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $137.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $96.99 and a 12-month high of $143.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.