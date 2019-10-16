Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Position Reduced by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1,914.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,389,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,581,000 after buying an additional 308,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZG shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens set a $57.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim set a $54.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -118.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.63. Zillow Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $599.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.11 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

