ZEON Trading Down 18.3% Over Last Week (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 16th. One ZEON token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $373,198.00 and approximately $58,204.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00221089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.01097211 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00029851 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00087435 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,112,820,353 tokens. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

