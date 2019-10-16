Zacks: Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $12.70 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Viomi Technology an industry rank of 155 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

VIOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Viomi Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIOT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the second quarter worth about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIOT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 22,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,604. The company has a market capitalization of $567.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viomi Technology will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

