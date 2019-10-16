Zacks: Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $22.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.35 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Resideo Technologies an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Resideo Technologies from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 828.1% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 73,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REZI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.74. 17,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,398. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.57. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resideo Technologies (REZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.