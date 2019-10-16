Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) to “Buy”

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $201.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RenaissanceRe's shares have outperformed its industry in a year's time. It has also been witnessing steady premium growth over the last few quarters driven by Casualty and Specialty plus Property segments. It has been acquiring companies to strengthen its business. It effectively deploys capital backed by operational excellence and solid cash flows. It has been undertaking divestitures to streamline its operations by getting rid of low-return high-risk businesses. However, being a property and casualty insurer, it remains exposed to high severity loss associated with catastrophic events on a worldwide basis. Moreover, an increasing debt-level continues to weigh on the margins of the company.”

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $164.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.50.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock traded down $2.16 on Wednesday, reaching $189.00. 1,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,674. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.31. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $118.28 and a 52 week high of $195.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $1.20. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.23 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 931 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.91, for a total transaction of $171,220.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,545.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Odonnell sold 28,375 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $5,165,668.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,340.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RenaissanceRe (RNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.