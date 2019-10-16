Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to “Hold”

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Korn Ferry and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of KFY opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $49.54.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.35 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.26%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 482.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 50,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 41,740 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 42.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

