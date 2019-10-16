Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on IMI PLC/S in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

IMI PLC/S stock opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.46. IMI PLC/S has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $25.52.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th.

