Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) to “Hold”

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FSLY. ValuEngine cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Fastly in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on Fastly and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.31.

FSLY stock opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. Fastly has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.03.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $46.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel purchased 359,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.84 per share, with a total value of $7,842,110.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel purchased 38,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $816,456.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,505,219 shares of company stock worth $28,730,483 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,879,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth $6,083,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth $1,318,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

