Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acasti Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on research, development and commercialization of krill oil based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies. CaPre (R), Acasti’s only prescription drug candidate, is being developed to help prevent and treat hypertriglyceridemia. ONEMIA (R) is a medical food and currently Acasti’s only commercialized product. Acasti Pharma Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Canada. “

ACST has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a buy rating and a $7.75 target price on the stock. CIBC began coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Acasti Pharma from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acasti Pharma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.05.

NASDAQ ACST opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $184.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACST. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Acasti Pharma by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Acasti Pharma by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Acasti Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Acasti Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

