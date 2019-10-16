Zacks Investment Research Lowers Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.40.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $69.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.81 and its 200 day moving average is $69.29. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.26.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $123.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

In related news, insider Justin Palfreyman sold 488 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $34,735.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 13,033 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,445,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,932,000 after buying an additional 152,097 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 32,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 39,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 27,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

