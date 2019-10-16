Zacks Investment Research Lowers Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) to Sell

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.66% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The firm’s product and technology launches, in sync with the “More Roads to Harley-Davidson” growth plan, are likely to expand product portfolio and customer base. In a bid to establish itself as the leader in the electrification of motorcycles, Harley-Davidson will launch the high-techLiveWire, which will boost sales and prospects.Notably, the firm is emphasizing on bolstering dealer networks.However, with the lack of youth appeal and fewer people riding motorcycles, sales of Harley Davidson’s bikes are on the decline, both domestically and internationally.Due to incremental tariff costs, and restructuring and marketing expenses, the company has trimmed its full-year operating margin guidance. The company’s elevated leverage of 71% is also a concern. Hence, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

HOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, July 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “sell” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

Shares of HOG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.66. The company had a trading volume of 693,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,681. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $43.69.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harley-Davidson news, insider Mark R. Kornetzke sold 3,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $129,774.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,326.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,297 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 150,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 48,307 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.6% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 68,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 207.6% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 86,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

