Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

FHB has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of First Hawaiian from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $28.20.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $194.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.31 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,269,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,419,000 after purchasing an additional 101,289 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,464,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,561,000 after purchasing an additional 156,743 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,219,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,293,000 after purchasing an additional 92,929 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 3,052,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,978,000 after purchasing an additional 48,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,815,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,844,000 after acquiring an additional 483,658 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

