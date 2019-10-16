Zacks Investment Research Lowers DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS:DNLMY opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.63. DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.348 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR’s previous None dividend of $0.09. DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.48%.

About DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

