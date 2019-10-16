Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) to Hold

NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nikon continues to suffer from stiff competition in the entry and mid-level DSLR camera markets. Slowing economy in China is also a concern. High R&D expenditure, restructuring costs and investments in the medical business are expected to keep margins under pressure. However, the semiconductor lithography business is expected to grow due to sales of new systems, including the ArF immersion system. Although the stock has underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis, we expect it to bounce back during the rest of fiscal 2020 as semiconductor capital spending recovers. Moreover, Nikon benefits from solid high-end camera sales, driven by the launch of ML products. Further, the healthcare business is expected to be driven by expanding footprints at bioscience and the ophthalmic diagnosis spaces.”

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded NIKON CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

OTCMKTS NINOY opened at $12.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NIKON CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $18.67.

NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. NIKON CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 8.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKON CORP/ADR will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKON CORP/ADR Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of digital cameras-interchangeable lens type, interchangeable lenses and compact digital cameras, and other products.

