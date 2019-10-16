Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) to Hold

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Franklin Covey from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Franklin Covey from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Franklin Covey from $35.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Shares of FC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.89. 29,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,590. The company has a market capitalization of $486.58 million, a PE ratio of -69.02, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.00. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $39.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth $222,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the second quarter worth $294,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 3,847.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 543,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,475,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 829,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,209,000 after buying an additional 26,863 shares during the period. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Covey (FC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.