Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) to Sell

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CARBO Ceramics Inc. is an oilfield services technology company that provides industry-leading production enhancement and environmental services solutions. By integrating technologies and intellectual capital to design, build and optimize fractures, CARBO delivers complete production enhancement solutions to help oilfield service companies and E&P clients increase the production of oil and natural gas wells and achieve higher ultimate recovery rates. The Company also provides high-performance spill prevention and containment solutions that are engineered to protect the client’s entire wellsite as well as the environment. “

Get CARBO Ceramics alerts:

CRR has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $1.00 price objective on shares of CARBO Ceramics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of CRR opened at $1.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. CARBO Ceramics has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $59.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.85 million. CARBO Ceramics had a negative net margin of 37.95% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CARBO Ceramics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary A. Kolstad acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 537,650 shares in the company, valued at $634,427. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Don P. Conkle acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 228,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,990.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 162,350 shares of company stock worth $206,071. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CARBO Ceramics by 133.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,086,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,428 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in CARBO Ceramics during the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CARBO Ceramics during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CARBO Ceramics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,086,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 79,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in CARBO Ceramics during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

CARBO Ceramics Company Profile

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, industrial, and environmental markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services, and Environmental Technologies and Services. The Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells oilfield ceramic technology products, base ceramic proppants, and frac sand proppants to pressure pumping companies, and oil and gas operators for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells.

See Also: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CARBO Ceramics (CRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CARBO Ceramics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARBO Ceramics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.