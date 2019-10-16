Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) to Sell

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. was established by Brookfield Asset Management as its primary vehicle to own and operate certain infrastructure assets on a global basis. Brookfield Infrastructure operates high quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, require relatively minimal maintenance capital expenditures and, by virtue of barriers to entry and other characteristics, tend to appreciate in value over time. Its current business consists of the ownership and operation of premier electricity transmission systems and timberlands in North and South America, and it seeks acquisition opportunities in other infrastructure sectors with similar attributes. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $53.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $52.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

NYSE BIP opened at $47.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.04. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,008,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $773,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,680 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,183,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,458,000 after acquiring an additional 551,748 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,259,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,640,000 after acquiring an additional 164,790 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,187,000 after acquiring an additional 103,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. 46.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

