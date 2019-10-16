Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) to Hold

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research set a $36.00 price objective on Blucora and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Blucora stock opened at $20.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54. Blucora has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Blucora had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $193.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 54,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $1,150,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,934,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Blucora by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 279,805 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blucora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,207,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Blucora by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Blucora by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,103,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,722,000 after acquiring an additional 192,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Blucora by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 450,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after acquiring an additional 190,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

