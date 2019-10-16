Zacks: Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Given $63.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $63.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.00 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Industrias Bachoco an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

IBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBA. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $700,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 61,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 633,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP boosted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 34,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.33. 3,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,881. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day moving average of $51.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.31. Industrias Bachoco has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $879.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.28 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 4.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Industrias Bachoco (IBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.