Zacks: Brokerages Expect SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) will report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SB One Bancorp’s earnings. SB One Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SB One Bancorp.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 10.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBBX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

In other SB One Bancorp news, CEO George Lista sold 2,500 shares of SB One Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Leppert purchased 1,500 shares of SB One Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,116.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SB One Bancorp by 62.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SB One Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SB One Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in SB One Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SB One Bancorp by 22.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBBX opened at $22.15 on Friday. SB One Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $210.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

