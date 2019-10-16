Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $209.59 Million

Equities analysts expect Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) to report sales of $209.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $208.39 million to $210.80 million. Marcus reported sales of $170.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year sales of $836.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $834.77 million to $839.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $882.86 million, with estimates ranging from $881.50 million to $884.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marcus.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Marcus had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marcus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Marcus stock opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Marcus has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $45.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average of $35.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Marcus’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 3,288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Marcus in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Marcus in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Marcus in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Marcus in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.