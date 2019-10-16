Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ earnings. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bright Scholar Education Holdngs.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $692.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.16 million. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

BEDU stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.34. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 15.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the second quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdngs

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

