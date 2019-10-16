Zacks: Brokerages Expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Analysts expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.00. 3D Systems reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $157.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.74 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

DDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 1,451.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,588,621 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $78,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034,936 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 14.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,606,045 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $169,316,000 after buying an additional 2,280,218 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 310.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 788,277 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after buying an additional 596,313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 344.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,367 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 575,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 63.6% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,394,387 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after buying an additional 541,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

DDD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 932,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71. The company has a market cap of $967.65 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.99. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $18.35.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

