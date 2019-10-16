Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ:TEUM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.45 Million

Analysts expect Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ:TEUM) to announce $34.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pareteum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.00 million. Pareteum reported sales of $8.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 330.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pareteum will report full-year sales of $132.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $125.76 million to $139.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $182.58 million, with estimates ranging from $160.80 million to $194.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pareteum.

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 million. Pareteum had a negative net margin of 23.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%.

TEUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Pareteum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Pareteum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pareteum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of TEUM stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.03. 6,805,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,924,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Pareteum has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14.

Pareteum Company Profile

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis.

