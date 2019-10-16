Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $86.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $42.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUS stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.53. 339,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $73.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

