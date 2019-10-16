Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to Post $0.34 EPS

Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.39. Juniper Networks posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 11.05%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNPR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “inline” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James set a $29.00 price target on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $737,990. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Juniper Networks (JNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.