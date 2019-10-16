Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Copart posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $542.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.84 million. Copart had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 32.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Copart from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price target on shares of Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.21.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. Copart has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $83.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Copart by 64.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,865,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,528 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 8,848.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,752 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 17.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,226,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $28,566,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

