Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Aphria reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aphria will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aphria.

Get Aphria alerts:

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.15 million. Aphria’s revenue for the quarter was up 848.1% on a year-over-year basis.

APHA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Aphria in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Aphria by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 142,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Aphria by 153.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aphria in the second quarter valued at about $738,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aphria in the second quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Aphria by 449.7% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 323,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 416,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Aphria stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,571,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,322. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.21 and a beta of 2.85. Aphria has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $16.19.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aphria (APHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.