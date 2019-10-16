Zacks: Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $2.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Broadwind Energy an industry rank of 211 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Broadwind Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BWEN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadwind Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of Broadwind Energy stock remained flat at $$1.60 during trading on Wednesday. 5,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,213. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.85. Broadwind Energy has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $2.59.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $41.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.50 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. Analysts forecast that Broadwind Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Broadwind Energy by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadwind Energy by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 159,647 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Broadwind Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $417,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Broadwind Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadwind Energy by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 192,208 shares during the period. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

See Also: Back-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadwind Energy (BWEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.