Zacks: Analysts Expect Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Will Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Analysts expect Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) to post $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $1.44. Voya Financial posted earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.19 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 target price on Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.43.

VOYA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,546. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $36.66 and a twelve month high of $57.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

In related news, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 291,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after buying an additional 136,525 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 503,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,148,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 158,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after buying an additional 80,224 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $6,994,000.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

