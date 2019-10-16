Zacks: Analysts Expect Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) to report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 23,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $984,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,548.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 275.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 15,254 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 72,663 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.78. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $28.17 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.07%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

