Zacks: Analysts Expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to Post -$0.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will post ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.65 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The business’s revenue was down 97.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright set a $24.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.28 per share, with a total value of $259,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,503.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $444,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,201 shares of company stock worth $2,610,340 over the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 10.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 32,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,479,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,637,000 after acquiring an additional 35,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 177,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 19,184 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKTR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.46. The company had a trading volume of 29,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,089,148. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14. The company has a current ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.65. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

