Zacks: Analysts Expect Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) will announce sales of $6.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Flex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.30 billion. Flex reported sales of $6.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex will report full-year sales of $25.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.78 billion to $25.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $25.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.84 billion to $26.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

FLEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

FLEX stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. Flex has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $12.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,925,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,822,000 after buying an additional 1,441,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,803,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437,416 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 17,753,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,906,000 after acquiring an additional 240,106 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,331,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 16,315,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,929 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

