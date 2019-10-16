Zacks: Analysts Expect Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) will report ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.03) and the highest is ($0.74). Assembly Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.87) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($3.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.98) to ($2.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 622.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $3,681,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 90.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 450,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 213,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 13.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,552,000 after acquiring an additional 146,452 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 24.4% during the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 560,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 338.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 102,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,445. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $223.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.46. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

