Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $208.00 Million

Analysts expect Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) to announce sales of $208.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marcus & Millichap’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $209.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $206.60 million. Marcus & Millichap posted sales of $210.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap will report full-year sales of $792.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $787.20 million to $797.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $836.75 million, with estimates ranging from $830.80 million to $842.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marcus & Millichap.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.33 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 11,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,127,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the third quarter worth $532,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $592,000. 58.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMI traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $35.47. 1,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,527. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21. Marcus & Millichap has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $43.50.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marcus & Millichap (MMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.