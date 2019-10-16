Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) to report sales of $84.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.60 million to $85.00 million. International Money Express reported sales of $72.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year sales of $325.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $325.50 million to $326.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $384.60 million, with estimates ranging from $380.20 million to $389.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. International Money Express had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $82.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities set a $17.00 price target on shares of International Money Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. International Money Express has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $522.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.80 and a beta of -0.23.

In other news, major shareholder William Velez sold 8,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. Also, Director John Rincon sold 100,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 124,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,157 over the last ninety days. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth $3,373,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter worth $677,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter worth $497,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter worth $2,295,000. 37.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

