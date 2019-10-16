Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 102.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCX. Barclays raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCX opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.66. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $14.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

