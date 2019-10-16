YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 44,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in salesforce.com by 5.3% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,480 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 209,748 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,825,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 612,105 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $92,875,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CRM shares. UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura increased their target price on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on salesforce.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.31.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.99, for a total transaction of $94,233.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,847.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $50,249.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,763,397.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 277,132 shares of company stock valued at $41,846,837 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CRM traded down $6.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.57. 492,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,909,697. The company has a market capitalization of $131.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $113.60 and a 12-month high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

