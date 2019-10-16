YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 882 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 23,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 132,445 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,131,868. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $61.58. The company has a market cap of $247.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.82.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $81,128.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,906.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,214,722. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

