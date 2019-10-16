YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $863,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 114,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,915,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Juan Valls sold 64,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total value of $10,416,135.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,761,713.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 35,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $5,684,829.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,056.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,458 shares of company stock valued at $25,172,163. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ITW shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.50. 44,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.77 and its 200 day moving average is $151.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $117.75 and a one year high of $161.71.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

