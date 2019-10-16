Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Yext were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,936,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 696.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 160,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 139,996 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,204,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,056,000 after buying an additional 658,477 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,280,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YEXT stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.19. 377,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,519. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.28. Yext Inc has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.86 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 57.48% and a negative net margin of 33.57%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $207,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $31,355.94. In the last quarter, insiders sold 715,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,010,108. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YEXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yext from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price objective on Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price objective on Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 price objective on Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Yext currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

