Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 706,072 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 27,165 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $24,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,223,080 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,196,000 after buying an additional 61,232 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 265,466 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after buying an additional 29,231 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 143,094 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,960,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,236,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

Shares of Yelp stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,259. Yelp Inc has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $45.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.41.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Yelp had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $246.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Yelp Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YELP. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.